Opinion: Roster moves that will freshen up WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.67K // 08 Nov 2018, 09:49 IST

It could be 'Rusev Day' on Raw if Rusev switches brands

As the brand split has offered more opportunities to more wrestlers, there are still some wrestlers who have been overlooked.

Several feuds have been overdone week after week so much that it's become a running joke of 'how many times will Finn Balor wrestler Elias' or 'Bobby Roode vs. Elias'. And even though they produce gold every time they wrestle, how many times do we need to see the Usos vs. The New Day?

Guys like Finn Balor and Samoa Joe are so clearly ready for any type of title run, but it seems that creative and the decision makers are reluctant to put any sort of belt on either.

Balor probably suffers from the 'too small' bias whereas I have no idea why Joe hasn't held some sort of title yet.

Although no major roster shake-ups will occur until after Wrestlemania 35, several changes to the rosters of each show would freshen up both shows regardless of timing.

The Usos to RAW

Day One 'Ish would benefit from a move to Monday Nights.

The Usos are the backbone of any tag division in which they are a part of. They have been synonymous with tag wrestling on Smackdown ever since the brand split. That reason in and of itself is a reason to move the brothers to Monday Night.

The Usos and the New Day have wrestled each other for what seems like forever. While they always have great matches, it's nothing new and it's hard to freshen the rivalry up when there have been so many matches between the two.

If the brothers move to Raw, it gives the division a much-needed change. With the Authors of Pain recently winning the Raw tag titles, it would provide the fans with a great match. The Usos are great at selling any opponent's offence and can help lead AOP during the match.

Raw doesn't have a lot of tag teams with the split between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are also running on borrowed time. You can also count down the days before Bobby Roode turns on Chad Gable.

There just aren't many credible teams left for Monday Night and sending the Usos to Raw would help rectify that.

