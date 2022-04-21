Roxanne Perez comments on her NXT 2.0 debut

New WWE signee Roxanne Perez shared her thoughts after making her televised debut this past Tuesday on NXT 2.0.

Despite her young age, Perez has become one of the most sought-after talents in recent years. She signed with WWE in March 2022 after a successful run as the ROH Women's World Champion in Ring of Honor.

This past Tuesday, Perez made her WWE debut as she faced off against one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. After the show went off the air, Perez spoke to WWE Digital to describe her emotions about the monumental moment.

"I had my first win in my debut for WWE NXT, and it feels so crazy to say that. Because like I said, I’ve wanted this my entire life. This is all I’ve ever dreamed of, and now it’s real." (H/T RingSide News)

With NXT 2.0 now determined to build its own stars at the tender age of 20, Perez has the potential to reach the heights that superstars like Bron Breakker and Cora Jade have recently been able to achieve.

Kacy Catanzaro comments on her name change on NXT 2.0

In what has been a common theme as of late, WWE changed the in-ring name of another superstar, that being Kacy Catanzaro. The 32-year-old star will be known as Katana Chance.

During a recent interview with WWE Digital, the newly-named Katana Chance spoke of her plans in NXT 2.0 going forward.

"Everyone knows me as Kacy Catanzaro, and that is me, but there are parts of me that people haven’t seen — except maybe Kayden — where I get to do what I want, and that’s shootin’ back straight whiskey and lettin’ loose. And Kayden isn’t the only one that can party and shake a little somethin’. That is Katana Chance, and that is the energy I’ll be bringing to NXT from now on." (H/T 411Mania)

Regardless of WWE changing her name, Chance is one of the company's most athletic superstars on their current roster. It will be interesting to see how the change impacts her run in NXT 2.0.

