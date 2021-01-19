Royal Rumble 2021: Listing all 18 WWE Superstars who have officially entered the men's and women's matches so far

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is less than two weeks away and the build to the show is in full swing on Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and even on WWE's social media channels. Both the world title matches are set as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on Goldberg while Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go up against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match.

However, fans are excited to witness the two annual Royal Rumble matches, which will kick start the Road to WrestleMania 37. Last year, Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair were the ones to stand tall at the end of their respective Royal Rumble matches. Who could it be this year?

Confirmed list of WWE Royal Rumble 2021 participants so far

The following nine WWE Superstars have officially announced their entry into the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match:

Daniel Bryan

Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Otis

The Miz

Jey Uso

Cesaro

Jeff Hardy

"Despite my sickening affliction, I vow to remain in the #RoyalRumble Match. I can complete as long as I can tolerate the pain. The funny thing is, I enjoy the pain."@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BtHCdzIP5s — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

The following nine WWE Superstars have officially announced their entry into the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Peyton Royce

Alexa Bliss

Shayna Baszler

Both the matches will see 30 men and women compete for a World title shot at WrestleMania 37. A lot of Royal Rumble spots are still not revealed, and fans can expect to see more WWE Superstars officially enter the match in the coming weeks. However, WWE should definitely not announce a lot of participants to keep the element of surprise - one of the best things about the Royal Rumble Match.

What are your predictions for the winner of this year's Royal Rumble matches? Could it be Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss? Let us know in the comments section below.