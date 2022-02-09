Royal Rumble botch reportedly saw Randy Orton "laughing his a** off" backstage

Randy Orton was quite amused by a mishap with Shane McMahon at the Royal Rumble.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, when Shane McMahon and Randy Orton got their numbers accidentally swapped, Orton found the entire situation pretty hilarious. The mix-up happened because someone in the truck played "Here Comes the Money" before they were supposed to.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

While Shane-O-Mac wasn't thrilled about the screw-up, Orton found it so funny that he was seen "literally rolling on the floor, laughing his a** off" backstage during McMahon's entrance. Luckily, Orton was able to compose himself in time to make his entrance at number 29.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Now on Fightful Select



patreon.com/posts/62299648 I've been told Randy Orton's reaction to the Shane McMahon-Royal Rumble error was even more entertaining than originally portrayed.Now on Fightful Select I've been told Randy Orton's reaction to the Shane McMahon-Royal Rumble error was even more entertaining than originally portrayed.Now on Fightful Selectpatreon.com/posts/62299648 https://t.co/Xof1EdY2jN

Randy Orton has been greatly enjoying his time in RK-Bro

While Randy Orton has certainly mellowed out in WWE as the years have gone by, it's evident that Orton is really enjoying his tag team with Riddle on RAW.

RK-Bro formed on WWE RAW shortly following last year's WrestleMania. Orton was initially scheduled to take time off WWE programming following his feud against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. However, that all shifted at the last moment with The Viper going over instead.

This turned out to be a blessing in disguise for both Orton and the WWE Universe as it opened the door to the RK-Bro storyline with Riddle that has been one of the highlights of RAW for the better part of the last year.

Orton teaming with Riddle has allowed The Viper to showcase another side of his personality on WWE programming that has rarely been seen over the years.

We know all good things must eventually come to an end, and we're hoping we can continue to ride the RK-Bro train for as long as humanly possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of this hilarious Royal Rumble story? Do you enjoy Orton's new attitude that he's developed in recent years? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think RK-Bro will break up in 2022? Yes No 13 votes so far