WWE News: Bobby Lashley announces he's in the Royal Rumble

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 306 // 07 Jan 2019, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Almighty Bobby Lashley is Rumble ready

What's the story?

With the Royal Rumble a few weeks away, we're sure to see more superstars, both men and women, toss their hat into the ring. Tonight at a WWE Live Event in Fort Myers, Florida, Bobby Lashley was added to that list.

In case you didn't know...

Up to today, the men's Rumble match featured six known superstars. A few days ago, Finn Balor revealed on Twitter that he was taking part in the Royal Rumble, and hoped to one-up himself from last year's nearly hour-long performance.

On the SmackDown side, the New Day revealed that they would be taking part in the Rumble on the Christmas edition of SD Live. R-Truth also punched his ticket to the #30 spot in the match, thanks to his and Carmella's underdog run in the latter half of the Mixed Match Challenge.

Prior to Balor, the only other Raw Superstar to announce his intentions for the Rumble was Drew McIntyre. However, now another enemy of Balor's has just joined the match.

The heart of the matter

The WWE shared a video on Twitter from their Live Event in Fort Myers, Florida, showing Bobby Lashley beating down Apollo Crews.

After that, Lashley left the ring to talk smack to the camera and revealed that he was also entering this year's Royal Rumble match. "Everybody knows what I'm capable of doing," said Lashley. "Call me Mr. Potential. Call me unstoppable. But this year, call me the Main Event! I'm in the Rumble, baby!"

What's next?

With Lashley, McIntyre, and Balor, not to mention the New Day and R-Truth, the WWE has officially named nearly 30% of all competitors in the Royal Rumble. Over the next few weeks, we should see that list fill out, with a few slots left open for surprises.

Who would you like to see make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement