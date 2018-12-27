×
Royal Rumble News: Second Championship match revealed

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.27K   //    27 Dec 2018, 06:56 IST

Buddy Murphy's incredible run will be put to the test at WWE Royal Rumble
Buddy Murphy's incredible run will be put to the test at WWE Royal Rumble

What's the story?

Buddy Murphy has been dominant on 205 Live, and since capturing the Cruiserweight Title, he has continued to pick up momentum. Now, he'll face his greatest threat to his reign at WWE Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

The Juggernaut defeated Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, his hometown, to capture his first Cruiserweight Championship. Murphy's win was met with a roar from the crowd, and the champion continued to run through anyone that has stood in his way since then. Murphy's first challenger for the title was the Heart of 205 Live, Mustafa Ali, who he had faced in an exciting series of matches over the year.

After that, Murphy conquered Cedric Alexander at WWE TLC. His other victories over the likes of Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Akira Tozawa have solidified Murphy as one of the most dominant superstars in all of the WWE. However, a Fatal-4-Way match at WWE Royal Rumble could end his reign prematurely.

The heart of the matter

After the best moments of the year were shown on 205 Live's 2018 Highlights edition, General Manager Drake Maverick said that the Purple Brand would start off 2019 with a bang. Over the next two weeks, we'll see three qualifying matches: Kalisto vs Lio Rush, Drew Gulak vs Akira Tozawa, and Cedric Alexander vs Hideo Itami.


The first two matches will take place on the first show of the year, January 2nd, while Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami will battle on January 9th. The three winners will then face Buddy Murphy at WWE Royal Rumble for the Cruiserweight Championship on January 27th.

What's next?

We're going to be treated to some incredible matches over the next two weeks. Any of those six competitors would be deserving challengers for Murphy. A Fatal-4-Way match may just steal the show at WWE Royal Rumble.

Who do you want to see added to the Cruiserweight Championship match? Let us know in the comments below!

