Royal Rumble Roundup: Huge return confirmed for the show, backstage plans for the main event, new title match added

#1 Cody Rhodes confirms his return

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes delivered one of the best wrestling matches last year against Seth Rollins. They battled it out in a Hell in a Cell Match where The American Nightmare reigned supreme despite suffering from torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes was taken off television on the following episode of RAW.

He was ruled out of action for nine months, and during this period, Cody Rhodes had to undergo surgery followed by an extended recovery period. This week on RAW, WWE confirmed that Rhodes is now preparing for his return and will be back at Royal Rumble 2023.

Cody Rhodes had one of the best comebacks last year, and he is expected to receive a similar pop at the mega show later this month. He said that winning the 30-man battle for a world title match at WrestleMania is now his goal.

#2 Potential backstage plans for the Royal Rumble main event revealed

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens at the show later this month. While fans are excited for this match to unfold, all eyes will be on the 30-man contest, seeing one superstar earn a championship match at WrestleMania.

Although the rumors surrounding The Rock's return have been heavily contested, many are betting on The Great One to make a jaw-dropping comeback. As reported by Xero News, backstage plans include The Rock potentially winning the Royal Rumble Match and pointing to the WrestleMania sign to close the show.

There is talks of the men’s rumble main eventing the Royal Rumble event. Due to Rock winning the Rumble & being confronted face to face by Roman Reigns, the usual point to the 'Mania logo, was being discussed at one point," Xero News tweeted.

The Usos talked about every member of "The Bloodline" showing up on RAW next week as the red brand prepares to celebrate its 30 years. The announcement raised several eyebrows, with many hoping to catch on to subtle hints about The Rock's long-awaited arrival.

#3 RAW Women's Championship match added to the premium live event

Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss crossed paths again this week on WWE RAW. The RAW Women's Champion prompted Bliss to skip competing with 29 other women for a title shot. Instead, she insisted that Bliss challenge her for the gold at Royal Rumble 2023.

The two superstars promptly engaged in a brawl. Belair had Bliss lifted over her shoulders but was distracted by Uncle Howdy's surprise appearance at one of the gates inside the arena. Bliss then turned things around and hit the champion with Sister Abigail to illustrate her point. Soon after, their title match was confirmed for the upcoming premium live event.

