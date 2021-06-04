Ruby Riott finally breaks silence following her WWE release

SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott was one of the six names that WWE released from its roster yesterday. Signing with WWE in 2016, Ruby Riott was an integral part of the women's division of the company, first in NXT and then on the main roster. Ruby Riott is best known for her time as the leader of the Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Nearly 24 hours after her sudden WWE release, Ruby Riott has broken the silence and issued the following statement through her Instagram. Ruby Riott stated that while she was sad and panicked by the sudden news, she looked back at how lucky she was to accomplish her dream. She thanked everyone that reached out to her with all the support.

"Well... here it goes. I’ve never been good at this sort of stuff. Yesterday in a matter of minutes, my life changed very drastically. But after some tears, some panic and a full box of Oreos, I was able look back at how lucky I’ve been to accomplish what have. I never thought I’d make it to WWE. I’ve been honored to be apart of a Squad of the most incredible women I’ve ever met, I’ve gotten to see the world, share locker rooms with some of the most talented women I know, some of which I’ve made lifelong friendships with. I’ve gotten to meet fans that were just like me, introverted kids, who never quite felt like they fit in. And between the locker room and those fans, I felt like I belonged and I’m so grateful for that feeling. With that, I am overwhelmed by the amount of calls/texts/tweets and support that I have received from former coworkers, friends, family and fans. Thank you so much for the kind words. You’ll never know how much it helped. As for what’s next....in the beginning “Heidi Lovelace” was given to me, at the end “Ruby Riott” was taken away. So I don’t know what I’ll be called or where I’ll end up. But please know this is far from over. Thank you," said Ruby Riott via her Instagram post.

Fellow WWE Superstars' reactions to Ruby Riott getting released

Ruby Riott's WWE release has surely affected other superstars in the women's division of SmackDown. Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Bayley all took to social media to share their thoughts, support Ruby Riott and reveal how much she meant to the locker room. You can check out their heartfelt tweets below.

Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2021

We love you @RubyRiottWWE — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) June 2, 2021

Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother’s Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 2, 2021

Be sure to check out the following video where Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and Rick Ucchino discuss the shocking recent releases from WWE.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Greg Bush