Ruby Riott makes first comment since WWE RAW heel turn

Ruby Riott appeared on RAW for the first time in nine months

Ruby Riott has made her first public comment since returning to WWE RAW as a heel following her double shoulder surgery.

The Riott Squad leader, who was sidelined for almost nine months after being forced to take time off due to injuries in May 2019, confronted Liv Morgan on the February 3 episode of RAW.

It appeared for a moment as though the former allies were set to reunite, but Riott decided to betray Morgan by attacking her in the middle of the ring.

Posting on Instagram, Riott shared a backstage picture from Monday’s show, accompanied by a caption which simply reads, “Riott’s NOT dead.”

Ruby Riott’s WWE highlights

Since moving from NXT to WWE’s main roster in November 2017, Ruby Riott has been involved in three one-on-one title matches.

Her first opportunity at a major title came in March 2018 when she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Fastlane. However, the match is best remembered for Asuka’s post-match appearance to set up her encounter against Flair at WrestleMania 34.

One year later, Riott faced Ronda Rousey in back-to-back nights at Elimination Chamber and on RAW for the RAW Women’s Championship, but both matches ended in defeat.

