Ruby Riott reveals new look

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 14 Nov 2019, 04:48 IST SHARE

It's been a while since we last saw Ruby Riott on television

It’s been quite a while since we last saw Ruby Riott on WWE television, with the former leader of the Riott Squad being shelved due to injury before undergoing two subsequent surgeries on her shoulders.

However, in a tweet from WWE, Ruby Riott revealed a drastic new look, showing off her flowing aqua green locks!

New hair, same @RubyRiottWWE!! The #WrestleMania36 On-Sale Party is underway here in Tampa...get your tickets NOW! pic.twitter.com/7K54W3pjVy — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2019

Just over a month ago, Ruby Riott appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast where she revealed that she's hoping to make her in-ring return in early 2020 after undergoing surgeries on both of her shoulders in May and August of this year.

"They [doctors] said I’m on a good track for recovery. Some time, hopefully early in 2020, but they haven’t given me an exact return date. I’m just hoping the sooner, the better, honestly. It’s been such a hard road. Physically, obviously, I lost a lot of muscle in my shoulders and in my arms and everything. I guess I never realised how much I used my arms until I was without one and then both of them!”

