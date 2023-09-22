15-time Champion has been released from WWE - Reports

Several superstars have been released from WWE today, and the list continues as we speak. It has now been reported that former 15-time 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was released from the promotion.

Earlier this year, Dana Brooke went back to the developmental brand for a run as she became a free agent during the annual WWE Draft. She was recently seen working with the superstars of tomorrow and teamed up with Kelani Jordan on several occasions.

Dana Brooke was prominently featured in the 24/7 division after her run with Charlotte Flair and Titus Worldwide on Monday Night RAW. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former 24/7 Champion has been released from the company. Check it out:

Brooke signed with the promotion in 2013 and completed a decade earlier this year in June.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Dana Brooke the best of luck in the future.

