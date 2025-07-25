2 Beloved WWE stars are saying they don't have new contracts yet; their current deal expires in August - Reports

It seems that the contracts of two beloved WWE stars are about to expire. The latest report indicates that neither star has signed a new deal, at least as per them.Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made their mark over the last year and won the hearts of fans with what they can do in the limited time they were given. Even though WWE didn’t put them on TV that often until recently, whenever they appeared, they managed to get themselves over with the fans.However, as far as the report goes, it seems that Kross has been saying that neither of them has been offered a new contract. Their current contracts are reportedly expiring in August, which means that if they are not offered new deals, their time with the company will be coming to an end. Fightful Select reported that, speaking to multiple talents in wrestling who have apparently spoken with Kross, they have said that, as of now, no new deal has been signed, and his contract ends in August.Internally in WWE, things are being kept very quiet, and the expectation is that Karrion Kross will not discuss what is really happening until the time is right. The report stated that six different contacts also got the same response regarding the lack of a new deal when talking to Kross or Scarlett.There are reportedly still creative plans in place for them.Previous reports have indicated that Triple H makes decisions about which star stays and who leaves, so this is presumably a decision that the head of creative will be making.Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been featured more on WWE TV recentlyWhile still not featured most favorably and still losing some matches, Karrion Kross has been featured more on TV lately.He was at Night of Champions, where he lost to Sami Zayn, but he managed to get a win back on Zayn as recently as the most recent episode of RAW. This seems to be an ongoing feud that is still not done, and it remains to be seen what the company will do next with him.The stars have become massively over with fans.