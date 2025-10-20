2-time Divas Champion set to return on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE's RAW roster is back in the States for this week's show and will be in Sacremento, California following their recent stints in Japan and Australia. It seems that it's now full sail ahead for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 2nd, since it has been revealed that Nikki Bella is set to make her return on RAW. According to Bodyslam, it's time for the WWE Hall of Famer to be part of the action and she will be in attendance for tonight's show. Nikki Bella hasn't wrestled since her match against Asuka on RAW on September 8th, but she could be making her return to pick up her storyline with Stephanie Vaquer. Last week on WWE RAW, Vaquer recieved a challenge from Roxanne Perez, who is always flanked by Raquel Rodriguez, so it's likely that Vaquer has called in some backup of her own. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is already looking stackedRAW tonight will be a stacked show with three championships on the line as Becky Lynch defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, whilst JD McDonagh and Finn Balor will put their Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Dominik Mysterio will also be forced to defend his Intercontinental Championship, Rusev.It seems that a number of these stories could be reaching their climax this week on RAW, but there are options to extend them through to Saturday Night's Main Event. It will also be interesting to see how Becky Lynch responds to her husband Seth Rollins' attack last week on RAW and if she will be removed from The Vision as well. Lynch was added to the group following Clash in Paris when she stepped up to help Rollins but following their betrayal she could make the decision to leave as well.