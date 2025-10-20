  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 2-time Divas Champion set to return on WWE RAW - Reports

2-time Divas Champion set to return on WWE RAW - Reports

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 20, 2025 18:03 GMT
It
It's finally time (image via WWE)

WWE's RAW roster is back in the States for this week's show and will be in Sacremento, California following their recent stints in Japan and Australia.

Ad

It seems that it's now full sail ahead for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 2nd, since it has been revealed that Nikki Bella is set to make her return on RAW.

According to Bodyslam, it's time for the WWE Hall of Famer to be part of the action and she will be in attendance for tonight's show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Nikki Bella hasn't wrestled since her match against Asuka on RAW on September 8th, but she could be making her return to pick up her storyline with Stephanie Vaquer.

Last week on WWE RAW, Vaquer recieved a challenge from Roxanne Perez, who is always flanked by Raquel Rodriguez, so it's likely that Vaquer has called in some backup of her own.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is already looking stacked

RAW tonight will be a stacked show with three championships on the line as Becky Lynch defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, whilst JD McDonagh and Finn Balor will put their Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio will also be forced to defend his Intercontinental Championship, Rusev.

It seems that a number of these stories could be reaching their climax this week on RAW, but there are options to extend them through to Saturday Night's Main Event.

It will also be interesting to see how Becky Lynch responds to her husband Seth Rollins' attack last week on RAW and if she will be removed from The Vision as well. Lynch was added to the group following Clash in Paris when she stepped up to help Rollins but following their betrayal she could make the decision to leave as well.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications