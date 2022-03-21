2-time Hall of Famer was not happy with WWE making him job to Steve Austin at WrestleMania - Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in WWE history. However, another legend - the late Scott Hall wasn't too thrilled when the company had him lose to Austin at WrestleMania 18.

Scott Hall returned to WWE in 2002 after WCW went out of business. Hall's first big match back in the company was against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 18. There was a lot of thought that went into who would win the match, and Hall was not in favor of losing to Austin.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Scott Hall was unhappy that he had to do a job for the Rattlesnake on his comeback. The Hall of Famer felt that he needed to go over Austin since he had just arrived.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

''In particular, he felt, since he had just arrived, that he had to beat Steve Austin in their match at the 2002 WrestleMania, and he wasn’t happy that it didn’t go that way. The finish of that match was highly discussed at the time, with some feeling Hall needed to go over as the newcomer, although in every version of that it would have been due to NWO interference.''

Many felt Scott Hall did not deserve to face Steve Austin at WrestleMania

A lot of people backstage thought that Hall was not a good fit to face Austin at WrestleMania. Given his track record, Razor Ramon wasn't the most dependable hand in the company.

''Others felt that Hall’s track record was such that he never should have been booked with Austin in the first place on that show, and that they certainly shouldn’t have Austin lose to him,'' said Meltzer.

Hall's second run with the company didn't last long as he was released in May of 2002 after the infamous 'Plane Ride From Hell' incident. The Bad Guy is a two-time Hall of Famer with WWE with his first coming in 2014 in an individual capacity and his second coming as part of the nWo in 2020.

