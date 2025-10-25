2-Time WWE Champion Gets Major New Role - REPORTS

A 2-time WWE champ has now taken on a new role backstage. She is working in the role that she is currently learning about.

Candice LeRae now has a new role backstage

Working in the company, Candice LeRae has seemingly taken on a new role outside the usual role that she has had ever since joining the company. The star may no longer be featuring regularly on the shows, or wrestling regularly, but that does not mean that she does not have a separate role. As per TC of WrestleVotes, the star is now working backstage on producing matches. If she's working on producing, this means she will be working with Triple H's creative team.

The report said that she has been a producer for several matches on WWE Main Event, and even one that was taped earlier tonight before SmackDown between the Street Profits and Los Garza was produced by her. With the work behind the scenes, it remains to be seen if she continues to wrestle as well, or if this will be her new role entirely going forward.

"I spoke with a source who tells me Candice LeRae has been learning how to produce matches behind the scenes. She has been a producer for matches for WWE Main Event, including the one being filmed before #SmackDown in Tempe tonight between The Street Profits & Los Garza."

Candice LeRae has not wrestled a match on the WWE main roster for some time

While LeRae has not been inactive, most of her recent matches have seen her wrestle in NXT live events.

Prior to that, she has wrestled on NXT TV and on WWE Main Event, but the last main roster appearance was on Evolution as part of the Battle Royale back on July 13, 2025.

Given her lack of matches, it seems that she has taekn time away from regularly featuring on shows on the main roster, to becoming more of a producer.

