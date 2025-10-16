2-time WWE champion injured following recent house show - Reports

Injuries are quite common among WWE Superstars, and a new report sheds light on a two-time champion's in-ring future following a brutal spot at a recent house show.

Fallon Henley turned heel last year when she aligned with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx to create Fatal Influence on the developmental brand. Henley became the first star from their faction to hold gold when she defeated Kelani Jordan to win the NXT Women's North American Championship.

A week ago, Henley teamed up with Jayne in a tag team match against ZaRuca on a house show. During the match, the former Women's North American Champion took a nasty bump. At first, it seemed like a botch, but a report indicates that she might be injured.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that the botch might've hurt Fallon Henley, and she might be injured. While the nature of the injury wasn't disclosed, Ruca and Henley's heads bumped into each other due to the spot, and it has now drawn backstage concern for Henley as well.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the group and Fallon Henley on the developmental brand.

Fallon Henley won a WWE championship before joining Fatal Influence

In 2022, Fallon Henley made her first appearance for the developmental brand following her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. She paired up with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and the trio slowly became known faces on WWE NXT under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

Later, the trio entered a storyline with Kiana James, and Henley was forced to team up with her for Jensen's sake, as he had a crush on James. The two ended up winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, but the reign lasted less than 60 days, and they lost it to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

After losing the title, the group eventually broke up and went their separate ways. Later, Henley teamed up with Jacy Jayne to create Fatal Influence on WWE NXT.

