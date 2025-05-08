  • home icon
  2-time WWE champion potentially returning after 18 years - Reports

2-time WWE champion potentially returning after 18 years - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 08, 2025 05:09 GMT
It's been a long time (Credit: WWE.com)

A former WWE Tag Team Champion is finally returning to the company after more than 18 years. A report has now been made about it.

Doug Basham was released from WWE back in January 2007. Since then, he's not been back in the company, but he has worked at OVW, where he has helped train different stars. He was also one of the stars who helped train actors for the Queen of the Ring movie.

The star was well known during his time in the company as part of the Basham brothers. He teamed with him and won the Tag Team Titles two separate times. He was also part of JBL's Cabinet on SmackDown at a critical juncture of the stable.

Now it appears the star will return to WWE after a long time. Doug Basham is about to make an appearance as a guest trainer at the Performance Center really soon, as per PWInsider.

This is not the first time this has happened, as since the Performance Center opened, other stars have returned to work as guest trainers. Sometimes, they have stayed on. For the moment, it seems that Doug Basham's return is temporary.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
