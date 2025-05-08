2-time WWE champion potentially returning after 18 years - Reports

A former WWE Tag Team Champion is finally returning to the company after more than 18 years. A report has now been made about it.
Doug Basham was released from WWE back in January 2007. Since then, he's not been back in the company, but he has worked at OVW, where he has helped train different stars. He was also one of the stars who helped train actors for the Queen of the Ring movie.
The star was well known during his time in the company as part of the Basham brothers. He teamed with him and won the Tag Team Titles two separate times. He was also part of JBL's Cabinet on SmackDown at a critical juncture of the stable.
Now it appears the star will return to WWE after a long time. Doug Basham is about to make an appearance as a guest trainer at the Performance Center really soon, as per PWInsider.
This is not the first time this has happened, as since the Performance Center opened, other stars have returned to work as guest trainers. Sometimes, they have stayed on. For the moment, it seems that Doug Basham's return is temporary.