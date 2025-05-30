2-time WWE champion reportedly returning at Money in the Bank; last wrestled 1663 days ago

It appears that a two-time WWE champion is returning at Money in the Bank, according to a recent report. The star has not wrestled in 1663 days now at this time.

Titus O'Neil was a surprise guest on this week's episode of WWE RAW and appeared as a part of the audience. He has not really been a big part of on-screen WWE shows for quite some time. He talked about how he is still with the company and talked about being able to wrestle if the need arises. However, it's been a long time since his last match, which took place on November 9, 2020.

O'Neil's appearance on RAW was to promote a recent Peacock dating series, King's Court.

It appears that the company is bringing him back again. According to a report from PWInsider, they are bringing Titus O'Neil in for Money in the Bank weekend. This is likely to continue promoting his show further at this time, but there's no confirmation on that.

Given that the star has said he can wrestle under the right circumstances, fans will have to wait and see if that works out at Money in the Bank. The star would need a storyline for such an appearance.

