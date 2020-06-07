2 WWE Superstars hope to see Jaxson Ryker at upcoming SmackDown taping following controversial tweet

It all began when Jaxson Ryker posted a tweet in support of Donald Trump.

The Forgotten Sons member has received major backlash over his comments.

Jaxson Ryker's tweet supporting Donald Trump infuriated several WWE Superstars.

The Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker recently garnered some major heat on social media from fans as well as fellow WWE Superstars, after he extended his support towards Donald Trump. Several wrestlers including Mustafa Ali, Kevin Owens, and Joey Janela responded to the SmackDown Superstar's tweet.

Now, Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo is reporting that some WWE Superstars are hoping to see Ryker at the upcoming SmackDown tapings. Davis spoke with a Superstar whose name wasn't disclosed, who said that he hopes to meet Ryker at the upcoming tapings.

Another Superstar that Davis spoke with said that he wishes to see Ryker at the tapings and doesn't want to see him get fired for his comments. He added that he wants Ryker to address his comments and to try and appreciate why people are currently out on the roads protesting.

He’s a good guy and I don’t think he’s racist. I just think he grew up in a different environment and [he] didn’t have to deal with racism so he doesn’t get it. I hope he seeks out someone who can educate him on why people are outraged.

Jaxson Ryker won't be fired for his comments, but many wrestlers backstage are fuming at him

Ryker spent years on end working in several indie promotions, followed by a stint in Impact Wrestling. He made his way to WWE in 2017 and later began teaming up with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, with the trio dubbing themselves The Forgotten Sons. They made their main roster debut on the April 10, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown, and defeated Lucha House Party in their first match.

Former WWE World Champion Batista was among the Superstars who attacked Ryker over his tweet. It was later reported by WOR that Ryker can't be fired for exercising his freedom of speech, but many in the WWE locker room are fuming at him for his tweet.