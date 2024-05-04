23-year-old star released from WWE - Reports

WWE has released superstars ahead of Backlash in France and the company has reportedly recently released a major star in the making along with these cuts from NXT.

Gable Steveson started with a promise, as the collegiate athlete's signing made waves in the industry. Unfortunately, the star only made a handful of appearances on WWE's main roster and even attacked Chad Gable at WrestleMania 38 to cement his run on the brand.

However, management believed he wasn't ready, and the 23-year-old star went on to have a run on the developmental brand. After a short stint with the white and gold brand, Steveson chose to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Even after spending a few years in the business, the star didn't evolve as a wrestler compared to his brother (Damon Kemp) and his peers, such as The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker. The star had initially signed a multi-year deal with big money under the previous regime.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has released Gable Steveson. However, the star could've competed in the Olympic trials had he been released a few weeks prior, as he would've been a heavy favorite based on his last year's performance.

Meltzer also stated that Steveson would've worked wonders during a different era solely based on his credentials from amateur wrestling. It will be interesting to see what the star does next after leaving WWE.

Gable Steveson has appeared on WWE's main roster under Triple H's era

Gable Steveson received a grand introduction under Vince McMahon's regime when he was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2021. The star's next appearance was at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Texas, where he celebrated with RK-Bro after he took out Chad Gable.

Sadly, the star didn't make any major appearances for the company as he was busy with the NCAA. Later, Vince McMahon left the promotion, and Triple H took over the creative duties of WWE's main roster.

At the end of 2022, Steveson returned to the main roster alongside Kurt Angle as the company celebrated The Olympic Gold Medalist's 54th birthday on Friday Night SmackDown.

This was Steveson's last appearance on the main roster, as he went to the developmental brand for a short run under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership before reportedly being released from the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on Gable Steveson? Sound off using the discuss button!

