24-year-old WWE star is out with an injury - Reports

WWE has been cultivating superstars of tomorrow in their development brand NXT over the past few years. According to a new report, a popular star is again injured following a recent return to the brand.

Last year, Nikkita Lyons returned to the development brand ahead of NXT Deadline 2023, where she attacked Blair Davenport ahead of the event. She eventually had a short feud with Davenport in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, she was off television after losing to Blair Davenport in a singles match on NXT in January 2024. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Lyons is once again on the injured list:

"Nikkita Lyons is injured again, just coming back from an injury."

It's unfortunate for Lyons as she recently returned to the ring after months of inactivity due to her previous injury. Last time, she was out with an ACL injury and missed the majority of 2023.

Nikkita Lyons sends a message after her loss on WWE NXT

In 2021, Nikkita Lyons signed with WWE and started her journey as a superstar on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. She was heavily featured in the tag team division alongside Zoey Stark.

Unfortunately, Stark turned on Lyons after the two failed to win the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Later, the 24-year-old star got injured and spent most of 2023 on the shelf due to a torn ACL.

Recently, she returned to the developmental brand and restarted her journey as a singles competitor. Unfortunately, she lost to Blair Davenport and got injured during the match. Later, she sent a message following her loss at WWE NXT:

"My roar will never be silenced. Like Rocky said, it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

The nature of the current injury is unclear, and Lyons hasn't appeared on weekly television or live events since January 2024.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Nikkita Lyons a speedy recovery from her injury.

