26-year-old rising WWE star will be in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match - Reports

WWE is headed to London after Night of Champions 2023 to host Money in the Bank. Two superstars will walk out of the event with their respective briefcases, which allows them to go after the champion of their choosing. According to a new report, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be added to the match for the event.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and The Rated-R Superstar to join The Judgment Day. Mami and Dom Dom have been a nuisance on the red brand alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the past couple of months.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, Dominik Mysterio will be one of the participants in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The report also states that many are quite high on the 26-year-old star and how much he grew as a performer over the past year. Check it out:

"Another name rumored for this year’s Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio. Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year."

Dominik has established himself as one of the biggest heels on WWE RAW, and it will be interesting to see if he can take The Judgment Day to new heights by winning the briefcase.

Dominik Mysterio recently defeated former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio continued his feud with Rey Mysterio with the help of The Judgment Day. After months of taunting and teasing, The Master of 619 accepted Dom's challenge for WrestleMania 39.

The two met at the premium live event with their respective stables to assist them. In the end, Dominik Mysterio lost the match to his father after Bad Bunny stopped Dom from using an illegal object.

After the event, Dom Dom and The Judgment Day were drafted to the red brand. Meanwhile, Latino World Order and Rey Mysterio went to the Blue brand. After Backlash, Dominik started to stack wins on WWE RAW.

Recently, he defeated Apollo Crews on Monday Night RAW. Dominik has been stacking wins as solo competition lately, and this could possibly lead to him entering the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July.

