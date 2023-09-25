28-year-old WWE Superstar set to return on RAW after almost three months - Reports

Last week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch was reportedly set to take on Tegan Nox for the NXT Women's Championship. But at the last minute, the plans were changed, and instead, Natalya was booked to face The Man.

It was noted that backstage officials believed Natalya would be a better choice to push forward the NXT Women's Championship on RAW. Despite being left off the show last week, Tegan Nox is seemingly set to return on the upcoming episode of RAW. She hasn't been seen on WWE's flagship program since July 2023 but has appeared on Main Event recently.

According to a report by BWE via Ringsidenews, the plan tonight is for Nox to return to RAW, but it's unclear what storyline she will be put into. The 28-year-old could answer Lynch's open challenge if the company hands her another segment.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her WWE NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy 2023

Becky Lynch is the current NXT Women's Champion after she defeated Tiffany Stratton a few weeks ago on the Tuesday night program. The former champion has now been handed her rematch against Lynch, which will take place at No Mercy 2023.

The bout will be contested under the Extreme Rules stipulation, allowing Stratton to prove that she can step up to the challenge of Becky Lynch after the loss.

There was a rumor that the open challenges could continue on RAW in the coming weeks and may allow several women to step up from NXT and challenge Lynch.

Nox was highly rated by Triple H throughout her time in NXT and was brought back to WWE by The Game following her release as part of COVID-19 budget cuts.

