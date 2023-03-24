29-year-old star potentially set to make surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Recent reports have suggested that WWE may be looking to have top music star Bad Bunny get involved in some form of physicality at WrestleMania 39 next week.

After it was announced earlier this month that World Wrestling Entertainment will be hosting the Backlash Premium Live Event in Bunny's home country of Puerto Rico in May, fans began to speculate if the Grammy Award winner will once again compete in the ring.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, the rapper had a training session with Damian Priest and Jamie Noble earlier this month in LA to potentially get back into ring shape.

"On March 14, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest and Jamie Noble went to a training facility in Los Angeles to work things out. I can't confirm if its for WrestleMania or Backlash, but I think it's WrestleMania. There was a training session involving the three of them." H/T (GiveMeSport)

Bad Bunny arguably gave the greatest and most unexpected celebrity performance in WWE history when he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Top WWE Superstar wants to team with Bad Bunny

Given his huge celebrity stature as well as the fact that Backlash and SmackDown will be taking place in his home country, many current performers are keen to work with Bad Bunny.

After tickets went on sale yesterday for the company's two shows in May, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, said on social media that she would like to tag with Bad Bunny.

"HOLA PUERTO RICO!!!!! @sanbenito if you ever need a tag-partner!?!?!? WOOOO!!!!! #SmackDown." tweeted Flair.

Backlash will be WWE's first of three confirmed international premium live events for 2023, with King and Queen of the Ring set to take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27th and Money In The Bank airing live from the 02 Arena in London.

