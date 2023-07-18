29-year-old Superstar injured; seen leaving WWE RAW with a sling - Reports

WWE RAW saw many Superstars compete to entertain fans across the globe. Unfortunately, a report claims that 29-year-old WWE Superstar Liv Morgan sustained an injury and was seen leaving the building with a sling on.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had a rough night on WWE RAW. The two were on their way to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville when they had an altercation with Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion beat down both Superstars, leaving them less than 100% to compete in their match.

Unfortunately for Morgan and Rodriguez, they lost the Tag Team Titles to Green and Deville when Morgan was hit with two Unprettiers by Green and a stiff knee by Deville. The night marked the first time Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured gold for the first time in WWE.

Unfortunately for Liv Morgan, her night got worse after the match. Not only did she leave the show without the Tag Team Titles, but she was seemingly also injured during her match. According to WrestlingNewsCo, the former Champion was checked on by many trainers and was seen leaving the building with a sling on.

"There are many details available but trainers were seen checking on her off camera and she was seen leaving the building with a sling on."

Why did Rhea Ripley attack Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have had a few intense stare-downs over the past few weeks of WWE RAW. This week, when the former Tag Team Champions came face to face with Mami, she took Morgan out with a headbutt and later came to blows with Rodriguez. Rhea Ripley attacked Raquel's knee, leaving her in agony as officials checked on her.

A week ago, reports claimed that Raquel Rodriguez would be Rhea Ripley's next challenger for her Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam. It looks like the wheels are in motion to have the two women compete at the PLE after last night's brawl and Rodriguez losing the titles.

