29-year-old WWE star's status after being absent from TV for 8 months - Reports

A WWE star has been absent from their broadcasted shows for a long time, and now it appears that there's an update on what's going on with him behind the scenes.

Odyssey Jones has been missing on WWE TV ever since the Draft earlier in the year. Although he was sent to RAW, he never appeared on TV, and then was apparently moved to SmackDown.

The star has been on the road and working live events during this time, and has been traveling with the rest of the WWE roster.

Expand Tweet

According to a report by Fightful Select, there have been no creative plans for him, except the star being pitched to work with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits faction at one point, but no developments on the same have been confirmed. The star though is wrestling on live events as well as in dark matches before the shows.

Although he's not been appearing on TV, he has been teaming up with Cameron Grimes over the last few dates in the live events. It's not clear if there are any plans for them together in the future, or if it's only a part of live events at this time.

Who do you want to see Odyssey Jones challenge? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.