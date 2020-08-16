WWE has been producing top-notch shows since the past few months and giving very little room for its fans to complain. A possible reason for the same is the WWE Superstars who are rising up to the occasion and giving the fans a reason to tune in.

Superstars that WWE considers top babyfaces

Fightful Select has reported three names that WWE considers top babyfaces on the SmackDown brand. According to the report, ranking first is the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. Coming second is Jeff Hardy, followed by Matt Riddle.

The ranking system came in after the roster got a chance to look at the depth chart recently. All three WWE Superstars mentioned above have awed fans with their prowess and have taken WWE by storm.

Braun Strowman is the current Universal Champion. He won the Championship at WrestleMania 36 when he beat Goldberg for it. At first, the scheduled match was between Roman Reigns and Goldberg, but the Monster Among Men replaced The Big Dog at the last minute.

Since becoming Universal Champion, Braun Strowman has defended the Title against The Miz, John Morrison and Bray Wyatt. At WWE SummerSlam, he will defend the coveted Title against The Fiend.

Jeff Hardy, who ranks second, is one of the most loved WWE Superstars. He was a part of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament back in May. He was replaced by Sheamus when the Celtic Warrior ambushed Hardy. Since then, The Charismatic Enigma was involved in a feud with Sheamus. Their rivalry ended a few weeks back in a Bar Fight.

Now, Jeff Hardy is slated to face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The match will be the first time the Phenomenal One will face The Charismatic Enigma in a WWE ring.

Matt Riddle, who is WWE SmackDown's most recent recruit, made waves when he debuted on the show. On his debut, The Original Bro confronted AJ Styles and claimed that he is The Bro That Runs The Show. Riddle beat the Intercontinental Champion in an impromptu match on that night.