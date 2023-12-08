30-year-old wrestler set to return from an injury - Reports

Wrestlers often miss time inside the squared circle due to any major or minor injury while performing for the fans. Recently, a new report suggests that a multi-time champion is set to return from a broken finger injury by the end of 2023.

Mayu Iwantani is a decorated performer currently working with World Wonder Ring Stardom. Apart from leading her faction, Iwantani is the third-ever IWGP Women's Champion after she defeated Mercedes Mone at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom.

Last month, Iwantani dislocated her pinky finger, which caused her to miss the Gold Rush PPV. According to Dave Meltzer from WON, Meltzer revealed that the 30-year-old wrestler is set to return from her injury at the end of the month. Check it out:

"Mayu Iwatani also returns from injury on 12/29."

Stardom Dream Queendom 3 is set to take place at the end of the month in Ryōgoku Kokugikan, which would likely be where Iwantani returns to the promotion.

Several notable wrestlers in WWE have come from Stardom

World Wonder Ring Stardom (aka Stardom) was founded in 2010 as an alternative for female talent in Japan. However, Stardom is not only restricted to wrestlers in the country; talent from across the globe compete in the promotion.

Stardom works as its own organization, which also has its version of the developmental brand in the name of New Blood. World, Wonder, Goddess, and Artist of Stardom are the primary championships of the promotion.

Lately, the company has collaborated with NJPW by introducing the NJPW Women's World and NJPW Strong Women's Championships.

There are several notable stars, such as Kair Sane, Shayna Baslzer, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Meiko Satumora, Blair Davenport, and many more. Even the likes of AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm have competed in Japan with the same promotion.

