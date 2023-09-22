32-year-old star has been released by WWE - Reports

The list gets bigger every minute as WWE is currently releasing superstars after its successful merger with Endeavor. According to a new report, Shanky has been released from the promotion.

In 2021, Dilsher Shanky (aka Shanky) made his first WWE appearance during Superstar Spectacle 2021. Later, he moved to Monday Night RAW alongside Veer Mahaan and became one of Jinder Mahal's stooges on the brand. The trio eventually feuded with Drew McIntyre and lost.

Later, Shanky and Mahal were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Eventually, the team disbanded when Mahal went to the developmental brand. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the 32-year-old star has been released from the promotion. Check it out:

Shanky recently visited India and faced current Intercontinental Champion Gunther in his home country in a losing effort.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Shanky the best of luck in his future endeavors.

