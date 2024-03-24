32-year-old veteran reportedly done with major promotion; was part of WWE before

A recent report has shed light on a 32-year-old wrestling veteran being done with a major promotion. The name in question is former WWE star Killer Kelly.

She started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and debuted on Night One of the United Kingdom Championship tournament to determine the challenger for the NXT Women's Championship. After performing in a few matches, Kelly was released from her contract in January 2020.

The eight-year veteran then joined TNA Wrestling in November 2020 and made a huge name in the promotion by winning the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship twice with Masha Slamovich.

According to the latest report by PWInsider, Killer Kelly's incredible run with TNA has now come to an end as the star is reportedly done with the promotion. The report also mentioned that the Nashville-based company was now looking for a new partner for Kelly's teammate, Slamovich.

Kelly has already shown her worth in different independent wrestling promotions by delivering stellar performances. However, she couldn't quite leave a mark during her brief stint in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the star will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

