32-year-old WWE Superstar facing real-life issues; might not be at Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE is heading to London for this weekend's Money in the Bank show. It's the first major show to be held in the city since Insurrextion in June 2003, making it a major step towards the company performing in enormous International venues instead of just inside the USA. However, one star might not be present there, as Chelsea Green is facing real-life issues in her travel to London.

Green has been a part of the tag team scene in the women's division for a while now, working with Sonya Deville. Her character work as a "Karen" has seen her make unreasonable demands from management. It has already been well received by fans as she has become a mainstay on television.

The star has quickly become a top heel in WWE, and with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey returning to win the women's tag team titles, they have been expected to mount a resistance in some form. It appears that it won't be happening at Money in the Bank, at least.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Chelsea Green is not set to be in London to appear on the show or film any skits this week. This is because she is facing real-life visa issues.

If they can be fixed prior to the WWE show, it will be interesting to see if she makes the trip there.

It remains to be seen whether Green will be present in any capacity at the event.

