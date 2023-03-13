32-year-old WWE Superstar returns from injury at recent live event - Reports

After suffering a severe eye injury last month, promising WWE Superstar JD McDonagh made his return to in-ring action last Friday at an NXT Live Event.

The Irish Superstar has not been seen on World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand for just over a month now after detaching his retina, forcing company officials to write him off TV.

However, during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez confirmed that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion returned last week at an NXT Live Event in Florida.

"He was back wrestling too. That was pretty quick for a detached retina," said Meltzer.

Bryan Alvarez then stated that he was surprised at how quickly the Irish star returned to action.

“Yeah, when he suffered the detached retina they said it would only be a couple of weeks. So, actually, he took longer than they originally indicated. It does seem awfully quick for a detached retina." (H/T Wrestling News)

With McDonagh seemingly back in the ring, and with NXT's biggest event of the year, Stand and Deliver, set to take place on April 1, the Irish star may feature on the show against his rival Ilja Dragunov.

Top WWE star recently made his NXT return

Last Tuesday on NXT, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced Johnny Gargano's return to the brand as the RAW star will now face Grayson Waller at Stand and Deliver.

Following his triumphant return, the former NXT Champion took to social media as he sent a message to his opponent for April 1.

"Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago. You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place..April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver #OneMoreTime," tweeted Gargano.

Check out the tweet below:

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place..



April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #OneMoreTime Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago.You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place..April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago.You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place..April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver #OneMoreTime https://t.co/YuXXhaC8iF

Johnny Gargano is arguably one of the most beloved and successful superstars in NXT's history, having won the brand's world title as well as the North American and Tag Team Championships.

Who is the greatest NXT Superstar of all time? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes