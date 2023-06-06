33-year-old SmackDown Superstar has allegedly 'rubbed a lot of people the wrong way' - Reports

The SmackDown tag team division has been heating up lately. However, there is one member of the tag team division who has reportedly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way but is still given opportunities to shine. That person is Hit Row's Top Dolla. Dolla is known to cause controversy on Twitter by making some outlandish statements. Some of his comments have apparently led to him gaining backstage heat.

One of the many controversial statements by Top Dolla included his digs at AEW's Young Bucks and speaking about their choice of shoes. He said they only wear sneakers to appear cool and hip on camera. While he did not name The Bucks specifically, it was clear that he was targeting them.

"Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem 'cool & hip' but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation," said Top Dolla.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer's Filthy Four, Bryan Alvarez noted that despite rubbing a lot of people the wrong way, Top Dolla is still 'here.' He recently competed on SmackDown when he tagged with Ashante Adonis to take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

"He's rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in his career. But with that said he is here. And he has got in great shape," said Alvarez.

SmackDown's Top Dolla is known to create controversy

Prior to the unfortunate release of the Hit Row members from WWE, a match had been scheduled between the charismatic stable and the duo of Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The two talented Indian wrestlers showcased their rap skills before the match, embarrassing Hit Row.

Top Dolla then made a diss rap on them and posted it on his social media. His rap was not liked by the fans, who thought it was in bad taste and offensive. He had to take down the rap eventually. Despite this, The SmackDown superstar, along with Ashante Adonis and B-Fab, were re-hired by WWE once Triple H became the head of creative.

