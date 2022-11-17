34-year-old former WWE star has an offer to return and reunite with Triple H - Reports

It's been a season of returns in Triple H's WWE as The Game is re-signing former stars almost every week. A familiar name from his NXT days, Bronson Reed (JONAH), could also be on his way back, as reports suggest Triple H's team has already made the superstar an offer.

The 34-year-old superstar spent two years in WWE and received a solid push when he worked under Triple H in NXT. Jonah won the North American Championship once during his stint and was close to the main roster call-up before his release in August 2021.

JONAH is amongst those former talents who have thrived outside the company as he has had a great run at New Japan Pro Wrestling since November last year. During today's Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer stated that NJPW was also in the running to retain Jonah's services.

While the prospect of reuniting with his former NXT boss, Triple H, could convince him about a return, New Japan has also emerged as a viable long-term destination for JONAH.

Here's the latest on the former Bronson Reed's current status:

"JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he's gotta make a decision. It'll either be New Japan or WWE. He got a great push in New Japan, and it's gonna be his call," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Could JONAH be one of the members of Bray Wyatt's new WWE faction?

Bray Wyatt is arguably the biggest name yet to have been brought back under the new regime. Speculation suggests that the former Universal Champion could soon unveil his new stable, which could include as many as six members.

JONAH recently turned quite a few heads online when he posted a photo of what resembled a Firefly Funhouse puppet, Huskus The Pig. The image, as shown below in his Instagram post, has gotten fans talking about the former North American Champion potentially being a part of the alleged 'Wyatt 6':

Would you like to see the former NXT star work with Bray Wyatt if he chooses to return? Sound off in the comments section below.

