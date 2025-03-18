  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JD McDonagh
  • 34-year-old WWE star, whose career almost ended, to finally return from injury; timeline revealed - Reports

34-year-old WWE star, whose career almost ended, to finally return from injury; timeline revealed - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:43 GMT
The star has been injured (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been injured (Credit: WWE.com)

An injured WWE star is returning just in time for WrestleMania. There's been a huge update on the star's future.

Ad

JD McDonagh is currently out of action. He suffered a horrifying injury after a scary fall during a Tag Team Title match against the War Raiders when teaming with Dominik Mysterio. The star appeared to hit his head badly against the commentary table after a dive to the outside, and fans were scared about him being concussed. Thankfully, he appears to have avoided any neck-related injuries, but he suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, as per a report by PWInsider, JD McDonagh is expected to finally return to the ring after months away from in-ring action. The star was healing, but now he will be cleared to return to WWE as soon as later this March. That is sooner than most fans were expecting, and may mean that the star is back in the ring by WrestleMania.

Given that it's happening so close to WrestleMania, fans will have to stay tuned to find out whether this means the star will have a feud or be on the WrestleMania card. The coming weeks should reveal more about WWE's plans for him.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी