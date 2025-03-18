34-year-old WWE star, whose career almost ended, to finally return from injury; timeline revealed - Reports

An injured WWE star is returning just in time for WrestleMania. There's been a huge update on the star's future.

Ad

JD McDonagh is currently out of action. He suffered a horrifying injury after a scary fall during a Tag Team Title match against the War Raiders when teaming with Dominik Mysterio. The star appeared to hit his head badly against the commentary table after a dive to the outside, and fans were scared about him being concussed. Thankfully, he appears to have avoided any neck-related injuries, but he suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs.

Ad

Trending

Now, as per a report by PWInsider, JD McDonagh is expected to finally return to the ring after months away from in-ring action. The star was healing, but now he will be cleared to return to WWE as soon as later this March. That is sooner than most fans were expecting, and may mean that the star is back in the ring by WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Given that it's happening so close to WrestleMania, fans will have to stay tuned to find out whether this means the star will have a feud or be on the WrestleMania card. The coming weeks should reveal more about WWE's plans for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback