Potential reason why 35-year-old WWE SmackDown Star will not feature in the Royal Rumble match - Reports

Ahead of the much anticipated Royal Rumble match tomorrow night, it has been reported that WWE will not have Ronda Rousey compete in the marquee battle royal.

Despite making her WWE return to the event last year and subsequently winning the match, Ronda's past year in the company has felt relatively flat in comparison to her incredible debut year, which saw her become one of the first-ever women to main event WrestleMania.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion will not be in the match due to WWE wanting to maintain her star power.

"Ronda Rousey will not be in the Rumble (or at least that was the decision as of midweek) because of the feeling that they didn’t want to marginalize her star power by being just someone in the match since she wasn’t going to win it or be the focal point." (H/T Wrestle Purists)

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE TV since she lost her Women's Championship to a returning Charlotte Flair on the last SmackDown of 2022.

Former RAW Women's Champion is ready to win the Royal Rumble

While Ronda Rousey may not be in the match this Saturday, one confirmed star who is heavily favored to win it all is Rhea Ripley.

During a recent interview with The Hindustan Times, the Australian star stated what it would take for her to be the last woman standing this weekend.

"The goal is to win the Royal Rumble. I've had matches with pretty much everyone that I know is gonna be in it. Of course there's gonna be wild cards and I don't know who they're gonna be, but I'm in it to win it. I don't care what number I come in. I am gonna make it to the end and I'm gonna throw absolutely everyone out. I'm gonna get my golden ticket to WrestleMania." (H/T The Hindustan Times)

In 2021 Rhea Ripley was moments away from winning the Royal Rumble match, only for her to be eliminated by the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

