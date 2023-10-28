36-year-old megastar set to wrestle outside WWE - Reports

According to the latest reports, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion may potentially wrestle at another independent show.

The megastar in question is Ronda Rousey, who made her return to the squared circle for the first time ever since losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

After The Biggest Party of the Summer, it was rumored that the 36-year-old star was done with World Wrestling Entertainment and would hang her boots.

However, Rousey returned to the ring on the opening night of Lucha VaVoom's two-night Area 51 show in Los Angeles on October 26th. She teamed up with former WWE star Marina Shafir to take on the team of Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the former RAW Women's Champion hinted on Twitter after the bout that she might work the Pro Wrestling Revolver show on Thursday, November 16th, in Los Angeles.

"I think it might be like in November. There's a date in November. I think it's maybe the 16th. but there's a Pro Wrestling Revolver show in Los Angeles, and Ronda Rousey basically tweeted, ‘Isn't that interesting?’ I think she wants to team with Marina. Marina does a lot of Revolver. So maybe there's something there. She's certainly teasing it. And she is a free agent. She can do what she wants. She's doing it for fun." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Ronda Rousey commented on her first wrestling match after WWE

The 36-year-old megastar's last bout in the Stamford-based promotion was with her real-life best friend in a MMA Rules Match. It appears that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is not done with pro wrestling after putting over Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey took to her social media to comment on her first in-ring appearance with Marina Shafir, Taya Valkyrie, and Brian Kendrick.

Check out her post below:

“@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us,” Rousey wrote.

It remains to be seen who the former RAW Women's Champion could potentially face on November 16th at the Pro Wrestling Revolver show.

