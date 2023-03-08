37-year-old heavy favorite to finally dethrone Roman Reigns 

Defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania could well be Roman Reigns' toughest task to date.

Rhodes was already rumored to be the man to finally defeat The Tribal Chief, given his considerable push heading into the show, but now it appears that the betting odds are also in his favor.

Early betting odds for the Mania main event have been released by BetOnline.ag that shows Cody Rhodes is the heavy favorite with -550 odds against Roman Reigns' +325.

Roman Reigns' family came back together this week on WWE RAW, but it appears that this may not be enough for The Tribal Chief to overcome Cody Rhodes.

Rhea Ripley is also the heavy favorite to overcome Charlotte Flair, whilst Asuka is expected to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, and impressively Austin Theory could pin John Cena.

Logan Paul is also down to defeat Seth Rollins, whilst the women legends are expected to pick up a win over Damage CTRL. WrestleMania appears to be shaping up to be a stacked event.

Cody Rhodes has some big plans for the Championship if he defeats Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has quite the story heading into WrestleMania and is hoping that he is able to lift the title that his father was denied throughout his career. The former AEW EVP returned to WWE with the task of winning that Championship and has already opened up about his desire to change the design of the WWE Championship if he is successful.

Rhodes posted an image of the belt on his Instagram story last year, which got the WWE Universe buzzing in the hopes that he can cap off the story with the perfect image change.

