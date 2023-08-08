4-time Champion still listed on WWE's internal roster following shocking exit - Reports

WWE SummerSlam 2023 was filled with a roller coaster of emotions for fans. The event featured a dramatic betrayal, a Money in the Bank cash-in, and exceptional competition through the card. We may have also seen Ronda Rousey's final match of her current run, but she still appears on the company's internal roster.

Rousey's second run with WWE has been relatively underwhelming, and in possibly one of her possible final acts, she put over Shayna Baszler in an MMA style. After The Biggest Party of the Summer, Rousey said that she has no reason to stay in the company.

The WWE Universe is wondering whether it is the last time that The Baddest Woman on the Planet will step inside the squared circle. According to a new report from PWInsider, Ronda Rousey is still internally listed on the company's roster despite her walking away after her loss. Check it out:

"Ronda Rousey, as of now at least, still remains listed on the WWE’s internal roster." [H/T - RSN]

Another report stated that WWE's creative team was told not to pitch any plans for Rousey after her loss at SummerSlam as she might be done with the company.

Shayna Baszler was the fourth woman to defeat Ronda Rousey inside a WWE ring

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made a statement in the women's division when she signed with the company to change the face of the women's revolution. Shortly after her debut, she became the RAW Women's Champion. She suffered her first pinfall loss when Becky Lynch defeated her at WrestleMania 35 in a match that also featured then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Last year, Rousey returned to the company for the second time after a hiatus and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she was unable to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and suffered her second pinfall loss.

After finally dethroning The Queen and capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey was not immune to the Money in the Bank cash-in where she lost for the third time to Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan went on to pin The Baddest Woman on the Planet a couple more times. Over the past weekend, Shayna Baszler became the fourth woman to beat Ronda Rousey in the company.

