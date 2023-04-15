40-year-old star is reportedly the "leading" candidate to win Money in the Bank 2023 despite missing WrestleMania 39

July 1 will be a massive day as WWE goes to London for Money in the Bank 2023. It's the first major premium live event in England in 20 years and will take place in the iconic O2 arena. Reportedly, 40-year-old LA Knight is being discussed as a leading candidate to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, according to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter.

LA Knight missed WrestleMania 39, although the reactions he has been getting have only gotten better. It was seen in the 14 April episode of SmackDown when he went on to face Xavier Woods. However, he lost to Woods again despite the latter holding his tights.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown https://t.co/4h3dB0KTvM

LA Knight's charisma has gotten him great reactions, and this hasn't gone unnoticed. It's unclear why he still lost to Xavier Woods, but one thing is for sure - he won't be getting less TV time anytime soon.

It was rumored earlier that LA Knight was in the running to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2023. Austin Theory won the match in 2022, but it was a waste as he failed to cash in on the United States Championship before winning the title soon after at Survivor Series 2023.

It will be interesting to see the landscape of WWE if LA Knight wins the MITB briefcase, especially given Roman Reigns' position as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Would you like to see Knight as Mr. MITB this year? Sound off in the comments below.

