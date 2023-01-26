40-year-old WWE star reportedly set to miss the Royal Rumble Match

With the Royal Rumble Match set to take place this weekend, many are wondering which legends and injured superstars could return during the show.

One performer who is unfortunately not expected to make her comeback after almost three months on the sidelines is Natalya. The Canadian WWE star underwent surgery on her nose in November 2022 after she was kneed in the face by Shayna Baszler on SmackDown.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is unlikely to return on January 28.

"Nattie is hurt, I don’t know if she’ll be ready by [the Royal Rumble]." (H/T Ringside News)

This weekend will be the sixth-ever Women's Rumble Match, with previous winners including Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

Former RAW Women's Champion is ready to win the Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the favorites heading into Saturday's marquee battle royal. The Australian star has been on a tear since she became part of the villainous group known as The Judgment Day last May.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, The Eradicator detailed why and how she will be the last woman standing in San Antonio this Saturday.

"The goal is to win the Royal Rumble. I've had matches with pretty much everyone that I know is gonna be in it. Of course there's gonna be wild cards and I don't know who they're gonna be, but I'm in it to win it. I don't care what number I come in. I am gonna make it to the end and I'm gonna throw absolutely everyone out. I'm gonna get my golden ticket to WrestleMania." (H/T Hindustan Times)

Over the past few months, Rhea Ripley has showcased her incredible strength by lifting and slamming male stars double her size. Such traits could undoubtedly help her reign supreme this weekend.

Who do you think will win the women's and men's Royal Rumble matches? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

