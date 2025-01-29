45-year-old star's WWE career might have ended; her last match was against Bayley - Reports

A veteran performer might have finished her in-ring career in WWE after facing Bayley at a house show in July last year. If the latest reports are anything to go by, legendary Japanese star Meiko Satomura's match against The Role Model was her farewell bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

Meiko Satomura is one of the most decorated and influential female wrestlers in the history of the business. After spending decades in her home country of Japan, she finally signed with WWE in 2020 and began competing in the now-defunct NXT UK brand, where she even became the NXT UK Women's Champion. Satomura eventually began wrestling for NXT's flagship show in 2022.

The 45-year-old has only sporadically competed since the move, with her last premium live event match going down at Roadblock 2023, where she failed to win the NXT Women's Title from Roxanne Perez. Satomura's last bout in WWE was at a house show in July 2024, where she faced the then-Women's Champion Bayley.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that the 45-year-old's match against Bayley might have been her "swan song" in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE veteran Meiko Satomura will wrestle her final match in April 2025

Satomura's retirement tour has already begun with a series of matches in Japan over the last few weeks. She's also gearing up for a bout in Progress Wrestling against current AEW star Riho on February 23. This would mark the Japanese performer's first match for the promotion since 2019.

Meiko Satomura's final wrestling match will go down on April 29, 2025, nearly 30 years after she first debuted in April 1995. There's no doubt that Satomura's retirement will be an emotional affair for her legion of fans. Her illustrious body of work speaks for itself and she's sure to influence a generation of performers.

