46-year-old former WWE Champion could interfere in Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match - Reports

Brock Lesnar could come face-to-face with a former foe in the form of Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania.

The Beast is scheduled to face Omos on Night 2 of WrestleMania. The seeds of this bout were sown when MVP issued a challenge to Brock on behalf of The Nigerian Giant. Lesnar showed up on RAW the following week and accepted the challenge, planting MVP with an F5 in the process.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Lesnar could win if he reached an agreement with WWE over his new contract. Meltzer also detailed that the creative team could use this match as a catalyst to reunite The Hurt Business by having Bobby Lashley interfere.

"Brock Lesnar vs. Omos - given the way the angles played out, if Lesnar is not leaving, he should win. If he is leaving, he shouldn’t. They could also use this to have Bobby Lashley help Omos and reunite the Hurt Business, which has been talked about and teased forever, although not as much of late." (H/T Ringside News)

Lesnar had a long rivalry with Lashley, resulting in a trilogy of matches between the two behemoths that culminated at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

Bobby Lashley is not on WWE's WrestleMania match card

In the buildup to WrestleMania, former US Champion Bobby Lashley was reportedly going to face Bray Wyatt in a singles encounter.

However, Bray went missing from TV in the weeks leading up to the event. WWE had no choice but to scrap the feud altogether, leaving The All Mighty without an opponent at WrestleMania.

Lashley, however, will be a part of WrestleMania SmackDown, competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight.

