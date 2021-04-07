5 Last-minute ways WWE could include Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place this weekend. Due to several personal issues in recent weeks, Charlotte Flair's place on the card was taken by Rhea Ripley.

It was reported that the plan was for The Queen to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship until she contracted COVID-19 and was forced to self isolate a few weeks ago.

WWE made the snap decision to replace the former Women's Champion rather than gamble and hope that she would be able to return for the match in time.

Flair is now cleared and ready to make her WWE return, with reports even claiming the star was backstage at RAW this past week. However, she didn't appear as part of the show, since the build-up to Rhea Ripley vs Asuka continued instead.

There is still an episode of SmackDown and night one of WrestleMania where WWE could find a way to include Charlotte Flair in the show.

Here are just five potential ways that The Queen could still rule at WrestleMania 37.

#5. Charlotte Flair could be added to the WWE RAW Women's Championship match

Charlotte Flair was initially set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, so it would make perfect sense if the company made the decision to add The Queen to the match at the last minute.

There aren't set to be any matches on the kickoff show for night one of WrestleMania on Saturday, meaning that a backstage segment could be aired that allowed Flair to enter the match.

Ripley was recently asked by The New York Post if she would be open to WWE including Charlotte Flair in her WrestleMania match. The Nightmare seemed alright with the idea of Flair being added even though she was pushing for a one-on-one match with Asuka:

"I’d be down for the match if she got added, but also in a selfish way I really want to have a one-on-one match with Asuka."

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte already have history. Ripley was defeated by Charlotte for the NXT Women's Championship as part of last year's WrestleMania. The two women have yet to cross paths this year but could have their second WrestleMania match against one another this weekend.

