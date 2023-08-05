56-year-old legend set to return after 4 years on RAW as WWE plans massive change post-SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly set to make huge changes in the commentary teams on RAW and SmackDown following SummerSlam 2023.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, WWE is planning to shake up the main roster's commentary teams. While Michael Cole will call the action on RAW alongside Wade Barrett, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick will move to SmackDown.

Michael Cole, however, will also hold his position at the commentary desk on the blue brand, where Graves and Patrick will join him. The report has suggested that WWE wants Cole on both shows after SummerSlam 2023, with the veteran finally returning to RAW's commentary team for the first time since 2019.

He has been on the SmackDown commentary team since 2019 but will now lend his voice to both shows. The veteran announcer has been with the company since 1997 and has only missed two shows during his tenure. Michael Cole has been incredible on the mic since Triple H took over the creative team, and fans are loving his current work as he seemingly operates with more freedom.

He will reunite with Corey Graves on SmackDown, with Kevin Patrick being the third member of the team. WWE believes the latter could grow as a broadcaster working alongside Michael Cole.

As for Wade Barrett, it would be his first time calling the action on RAW, and he will look forward to working with Cole on the red brand. These changes would be effective starting August 7, meaning we will see Michael Cole back on RAW after four years on the show's first episode after SummerSlam 2023.

