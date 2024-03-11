A legendary superstar from the Attitude Era suffered a scary injury at a wrestling event this week.

The 58-year-old star at the event was none other than LA Park, who has become one of the biggest stars in the Mexican world of wrestling. He is best remembered for his time in ECW and WCW in the Attitude Era, often facing the top stars of the time and future years in memorable matches.

The video of the moment has gone viral. The match took place in Matamoros, Mexico. LA Park was running to the end of the ring to bounce off the ropes when the turnbuckle came loose and the entire top rope broke apart. This sent him falling to the outside, backwards. While he landed on his hand and not his head, the rest of him landed badly as well.

His leg hit the ground and he appears to have suffered a leg injury.

The news of what happened after the fall has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. He confirmed in his updates, that the legendary star bounced off the ropes and he fell backward, as seen in the video. He further added that LA Park could not continue the match and that he had suffered a leg injury as a result of the fall.

