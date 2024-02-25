6 ft 1 WWE Superstar's status at Elimination Chamber was "touch and go" - Reports

The Elimination Chamber was easily one of WWE's greatest premium live events outside of the USA. The WWE Universe in Australia didn't hold back on their energy and chanted for their favorite superstars when they got the chance. However, a superstar who was at the PLE came close to missing it, according to a report. This was Raquel Rodriguez, who only recently made her comeback.

The Elimination Chamber saw two Chamber matches to determine who would challenge Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins for the Women's World Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship respectively at WrestleMania XL. Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre walked out of their matches victorious even though they were the ones to kickstart the match.

The Man overcame superstars such as Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. Rodriguez had a strong showing in her match, but she was reportedly close to not making it to the PLE. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the 6ft 1-inch superstar's status for the event was touch and go due to her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome supposedly flaring up before the show. She had also allegedly missed her practice match.

What did Drew McIntyre say after winning his Elimination Chamber match?

Drew McIntyre walked into the Elimination Chamber as the favorite to win among many fans. He and LA Knight were the two superstars to kickstart the match. In the course of the match, McIntyre eliminated Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and finally Randy Orton to win. The Scottish Warrior received some help from Logan Paul when he knocked out Randy Orton even though he was eliminated.

After winning his match, Drew McIntyre took to X/Twitter to let the world know that he was going to WrestleMania. He also called himself the Saviour of WrestleMania. McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows to hopefully finally win a world title in front of a live audience.