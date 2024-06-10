6 ft 8 in star heading to WWE; could be the next member of The Bloodline - Reports

In Roman Reigns' absence, The Bloodline has been wreaking havoc in WWE, with two new members joining Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The group could go from strength to strength as a recent report indicates that Hikuleo could also soon join Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the Stamford-based promotion.

Hikuleo, brother of current Bloodline members Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and son of the legendary Haku, has been a part of NJPW since 2016. The 6-foot-8 wrestler has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling and Impact/TNA Wrestling.

As per a recent report from Bodyslam.net, Hikuleo is done with NJPW, wrestling his last match for the promotion on June 9. The news source also stated that the star is expected to be heading to WWE where he could join his family members in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

The 33-year-old has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 2016. He was trained by WWE legends Bully Ray and DeVon at the Team 3D Academy. Hikuleo is a one-time Strong Openweight Champion and two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion. He also won the IWGP Tag Team Championship on one occasion.