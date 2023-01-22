6-time World Champion set to return for WWE RAW XXX - Reports

WWE RAW will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 23, 2023. As expected, the company has announced a huge list of Hall of Famers for the show.

The show is set to feature legends like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and more. Old-school fans will certainly love this special episode of the red brand due to the names announced.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Booker T is set to be at the upcoming show in Philadelphia. While there is no confirmation from WWE yet, one can expect the six-time World Champion's appearance considering that he has maintained good relations with the company and has also been a commentator for NXT.

"PWInsider.com has confirmed you can add WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the list of legends set for WWE's Raw 30 this Monday in Philadelphia." stated Mike Johnson.

The promotion has announced that several legends will be present, but what the Hall of Famers will do at the event is still unknown to the fans. But one thing is for sure, fans would love to see a Spinner Ronnie from Booker T on the show's 30th anniversary.

Fans can expect a lot on WWE RAW XXX besides Booker T's return

Along with Booker T and other legends' appearances, fans will witness multiple segments and bouts at RAW XXX.

The Judgment Day defeated Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, The O.C., Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits in the Tag Team Turmoil match to become #1 contenders for The Usos' RAW Tag Team Championships. The two sides will square off on January 23.

Bobby Lashley, who won a six-man elimination match to become the #1 contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship, will try to become the new champion at the event.

The Bloodline will have "The Trial of Sami Zayn" at the show, where fans could witness some drama, possibly involving Kevin Owens. Becky Lynch and Bayley will also collide in a Steel Cage match to start a new chapter in their rivalry.

The next episode of the red brand will surely be worth the hype, as fans will see spectacular matches, several legends, and amazing segments.

