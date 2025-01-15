6-time WWE Champion reportedly coming back at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

A six-time WWE Champion recently made a surprise appearance on RAW. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, he could be returning for another appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. He was a major star in the 1980s and was involved in many historic moments. However, over the years, Hogan's image has been tarnished due to the several controversies he has found himself in. This was evident when he made a surprise appearance during RAW's premiere on Netflix to announce his brand, Real American Beer, as one of WWE's new sponsors. However, the segment didn't go well, as Hogan was booed out of the building. This led many to believe that Hogan won't appear on WWE TV anytime soon.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Hogan is slated to be on Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25th. However, it is still not known what role he will be playing during the show. Meltzer also pointed out the heat between Hogan and Jesse Ventura since the former tipped Vince McMahon off about the latter's plans to start a union.

“So Hogan’s gonna be on that show, the January 25. When Hogan was shown on the screen in the building, they booed like crazy. It’s going to be interesting. Do they put him in front of the crowd and risk him being booed, or does he come out and maybe the crowd doesn’t boo? I don’t know. The other interesting one is Hogan and Jesse. I don’t expect any problems. They’re both like, you know, Jesse 73 and Hogan 71, you know? I mean, I’m sure Jesse will never like Hulk Hogan, and I don’t think Hulk Hogan will ever like Jesse.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Rob Van Dam believes that Hulk Hogan getting booed on WWE RAW is that big a deal

Hulk Hogan was once the poster child for WWE. However, his actions over the years have not made many fans happy, and they let the WWE Hall of Famer know during his recent appearance on RAW. Since then, many people have given their thoughts on the segment.

Rob Van Dam addressed Hogan's segment from RAW, and while he admitted that the WWE Hall of Famer is controversial, he noted that The Hulkster always manages to recover from any heat before digging himself a new grave.

"Hogan, he’s controversial and quite possibly the most recognizable celebrity on the planet, so I get where that’s hot, but they light him up, and they let him cool down, light him up, lights himself up, he cools down. He goes through cycles always and always seems to dig himself back out mostly and then bury himself again. ... I don’t see how it’s that big of a deal. I'm confused by it a little bit," Van Dam said. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Hulk Hogan will receive the same negative reaction during Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

